The Auto-Moto Alliance of Macedonia (AMSM) reports Saturday reduced visibility from 50 to 70 meters due to fog on the Straza mountain pass.

Mainly wet road conditions are reported across the country with moderate traffic outside urban areas and no delays at border crossings.

Landslides are possible along the routes of Katlanovo – Veles, Mavrovo – Debar – Struga, Vinica – Berovo and Kocani – Delcevo.

Motorists are advised to drive carefully, adjust their speed to weather conditions and follow traffic rules, signs and signals.

As of Nov. 15, 2022, winter equipment in vehicles is mandatory until Mar. 15, 2023, regardless of the weather.