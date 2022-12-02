Sunny and slightly overcast weather today Life 02.12.2022 / 9:41 Valleys will see some fog and low clouds in the morning, sunny and slightly overcast skies later in the day. Highs will range from 8C to 13C. Similar weather in Skopje with temperatures up to 10C. Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles No Related Posts Lifestyle News UNESCO lists the French baguette as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity Cloudy weather with rain showers and snow in the mountains Overcast weather with sunny periods EU reports 238,000 premature deaths in 2020 due to air pollution Wet roads across the country, drivers advised to drive carefully Overcast skies, rain expected in the afternoon Cloudy with sunny breaks, rain expected later in the day Wordle frustration is behind Cambridge Dictionary’s word of the year .
