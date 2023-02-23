The median age of the EU’s population last year was 44.4 years, which is an increase of 2.5 years compared to 2012. In Macedonia, on the other hand, the median age is 41.1 years, and a decade earlier it was 36.4, Eurostat data show.

Cyprus has the youngest population in the EU with an average of 38 years, and Portugal (46.8) and Italy (48) have the oldest.

In the period from 2012 to 2022, the median age of the population increased in all EU member states, except in Sweden, where it decreased from 40.8 to 40.7 years.

Of the countries in the region, Greece has the oldest population where the median age is 46.1 years, Croatia with 45.4, Bulgaria 45.1, Serbia 44.1. Montenegro has the youngest population at 39.4 years and Albania at 38 years, but in the past decades, there has also been a growth in the average age by 2.5 and 4.8 years, respectively.