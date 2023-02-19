The International Tourist Guide Day, the Macedonian Association of Tourist Guides and Companions will organize a free tour of Skopje and Bitola today.

In Skopje, the starting point is the Mother Teresa Memorial House on “Macedonia” Street finishing at Skopsko Kale.

The tours in Skopje will start at 12h, 13h, and 14h, and in Bitola at 12h. We expect all interested citizens who want to be part of this tour and participate in this event, informs the Macedonian Association for Tourist Guides.