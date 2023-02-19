VMRO-DPMNE says that while the people are getting poorer, people close to government officials accumulate millions and properties, and people close to the informal prime minister of the government, Artan Grubi, are the best proof of that.

Namely, Ermir Imami, an employee at the travel agency owned by the Grubi family, on September 16, 2021, set up a company called Metrolab to calibrate fuel dispensers at gas stations.

After 4 months, this company receives accreditation from the institutions for carrying out the inspection of fuel dispenser calibration.

This company boss continued to work in the Grubi family company right up until the decision was made to change the amount and method of charging the fee for the services, a decision made by the Bureau of Meteorology where the director is DUI staff Merita Mustafai.

Did Artan Grubi influence Imami to set up a company, did he then use his influence so that this company gets accreditation, and did he influence changing the tariff of services in the interest of the Metrolab company?

These are the questions that Grubi should answer the public. We do not ask Kovacevski because he is not allowed to say anything on this topic, says VMRO-DPMNE.