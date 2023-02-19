Through Deputy Prime Minister of European Affairs, Bojan Maricic, the government called the opposition to talks on the constitutional amendments, which are a condition for continuing the EU path. VMRO-DPMNE expressly refused and replied that the only thing that could be discussed was early parliamentary elections.

I think it’s time to talk with VMRO-DPMNE, whether in public or out of the public eye, anyway, to start a substantive discussion about the constitutional amendments, why it is a problem to include the Bulgarians in the Constitution, how it is a problem for us, the Macedonians, how it can endanger us. If we enter into such a discussion, I believe that we will come to reasonable arguments, that it is really tragic to block our own country on the way to the European Union because of this issue, said Maricic.

He clarified that with the inclusion of the Bulgarians as an ethnic community in the Constitution, a clear distinction is made between the Macedonian people, the Macedonians, the majority people in Macedonia, and the Bulgarians as an ethnic community in the state and as a minority, according to the conventions.

To Maricic’s call for dialogue, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE responded that he does not have a mandate or authorization from the citizens to discuss something that is not approved by the citizens.

Instead of wasting energy on that, let Maricic start dealing with solving problems, as well as with the acute incompetence of the government. It comes to light that the government does not have a majority for constitutional amendments, contrary to the campaign that has been pushing for a whole year that they are on the threshold, said VMR0-DPMNE.

The party points out that the only thing that can be discussed with the government is the need for early parliamentary elections.

Macedonia, according to the framework for negotiations with the EU, must change the Constitution and include the Bulgarians, if it wants to continue the European integration process. In order to make such a constitutional amendment, it is necessary to secure a two-thirds majority of votes from the total number of deputies in the Parliament. According to the current parliamentary composition, the parliamentary majority also needs votes and support from the opposition, for which there is currently no readiness.

On the other hand, the government refuses early parliamentary elections and is determined that they will be held in the regular term in 2024.