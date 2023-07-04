Bulgarian archeologists are advancing a theory that their ancient civilization has influenced ancient Egypt.

According to Bulgarian media outlets, a team lead by professor Ana Raduceva has spotted similarities between the prehistoric sites in Bulgaria and those in Egypt. “Some of the objects found in northern Bulgaria significantly predate the Egyptian civilization and may indicate Bulgarian influence on Egypt”, the team believes.

Bulgaria is currently involved in a historic dispute with Macedonia, and blocks the Macedonian EU accession talks until the country agrees with the Bulgarian historic narrative.