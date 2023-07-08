The President of Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vuchikj, had a phone conversation with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron, after which he informed on his Instagram account that it was a serious debate about the situation in Kosovo.

“The violence over the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija is not even concealed anymore, and it precludes any opportunity for a civil discussion and solution to the open issues. I stressed that Serbia remains dedicated to the dialogue and preservation of peace, despite that thee Serbian community in Kosovo and Metohija is the only ethnic group in Europe exposed too permanent violence”, Vuchikj wrote.

“i thanked President Macron”, Vuchikj continues, “for his readiness to listen to Belgrade, as well as for his determination to invest additional efforts toward the solution of this extremely complex and very dangerous situation in Kosovo and Metohija”, the Serbian President informed.