With a significant majority of 526 votes in favor and 57 opposed, the European Parliament supported the idea of adding Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen group.

The two countries were shamed earlier this year when their requests were rejected, because of their failures to uphold the rule of law. According to the Parliament, this leaves the citizens of the two countries discriminated against compared to other EU member states, as they face delays in their travel and work and higher costs. The European Commission is also on the same page, but the issue is yet to be approved at the Council level.