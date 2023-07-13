A fist fight broke out in the Parliament of Kosovo, after Prime Minister Albin Kurti was splashed with water at the pulpit.

Opposition members of Parliament provoked Kurti, but were met with fierce reaction from the representatives from his VV party and immediately fists began to fly. Speaker Glauk Konjufca called in the police to separate the members of Parliament.

Kurti is under strong pressure from abroad to implement an agreement that would create an association of the majority Serbian municipalities in the north of Kosovo – which Kurti fears would lead to Serbian secession. Opposition parties, supported by the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, are using the crisis to push for Kurti’s ouster, accusing him of badly deteriorating relations with Kosovo’s important western supporters.