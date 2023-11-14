Food Safety Administration inspectors have banned a caffeinated version of Prime energy drink because it contains the ingredient L-theanine, which is not allowed in soft drinks. In the last inspections, they found that the operators are no longer marketing it. Meanwhile, a caffeine-free version of the hydration drink remains on the shelves.The inspection of the Administration of Food Safety, Veterinary Medicine and Plant Protection of the Republic of Slovenia carried out controls on Prime drinks based on applications. She found that there were two versions in circulation. A subsequent close inspection of the ingredients showed that Prime energy drink contains the ingredient L-theanine, which is not allowed in soft drinks in the EU, but is allowed in other foods. Thus, this version was banned from traffic, the inspection announced today.

During the last inspections, the inspectors found that operators no longer market energy drinks with caffeine, but only hydration drinks of the Prime brand, which do not contain caffeine and L-theanine, they assured.

The caffeinated energy drink of this brand contains as much as 200 mg of caffeine per can. For comparison, the most famous energy drink on the market contains 80 mg of caffeine per can.

The inspection instituted control based on consumer questions and a report from the Consumers’ Association of Slovenia. During the inspection, she identified several importers or distributors of this drink. She collected and reviewed data on the types of beverages in circulation, and also reviewed the information on declarations and accompanying documentation. Since not all beverages were marked with a Slovenian declaration, the trade was temporarily banned until the irregularities were rectified, they recalled.