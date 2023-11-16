The “Wine Vision by Open Balkan” fair and Food Vision spectacle in Belgrade will host 600+ exhibitors from 28+ countries, notably 74 from Macedonia, showcasing wineries, distilleries, and gastronomic companies. The event focuses on Open Balkan member countries, with Serbia and Albania contributing 260 and 21 exhibitors respectively. The first day caters to professionals and officials, including heads of state, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić hosting. A Macedonian night on Friday will spotlight Macedonian products. Last year’s edition featured 400+ exhibitors from 22+ countries, including 42 Macedonian wineries and a notable regional attendance. The fair is supported by the governments of Serbia, Macedonia, and Albania.