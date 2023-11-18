The Olympic beauty of Bosnia and Herzegovina was blanketed by the first snowfall of the season. Jahorina had about five millimeters of snowfall.”Jahorina is a true winter paradise. Currently, there is a lot of snowfall; thus far, more than 5 cm have fallen. temperature ranges from -0.5 at the base to -2 at the summit. “I’ll see you on the tracks soon,” the Jahorina Olympic Center stated.

The first snow landed on Kopaonik and Golija in Serbia.

A strong northerly wind will begin to blow during the night in Macedonia due to the fall of a substantially colder air mass, causing the precipitation on the mountains and in some higher spots to convert into snow. On the mountains, a layer of 3 to 10 cm of snow will accumulate.