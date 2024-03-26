After being rested for Portugal’s first friendly clash against Sweden, Ronaldo is back in the national team setup and on Monday he travelled with the squad to Slovenia for their final warm up game ahead of the 20024 European Championship. On the Slovenia-bound flight, the Al-Nassr star was seen bonding with ex-United team-mate Dalot as he shared some photographs on Instagram from their trip. Ronaldo also showed off a stylish pair of glasses and diamond-encrusted watch.