Salih Murat and Süleyman Baki of the Movement of Turks of Macedonia for Justice and Democracy joined the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), led by Ali Ahmeti, forming a coalition named the ‘European Front’. They aim to promote Turkish education, language rights, cultural preservation, and fair electoral practices. Ahmeti stressed the importance of equality for all ethnic communities and announced collaborations with other parties. Ziadin Sela and Suleyman Baki were named as list principles for election districts. Other parties like the DPA, European Democratic Party, and others have also joined the ‘European Front’.