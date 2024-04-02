Due to a 48-hour strike by Greek customs workers, traffic at Greece’s border crossings with neighboring countries, including Macedonia, will be disrupted on April 2-3. Travelers who have planned to visit the country are advised to postpone their plans.

Over the next few days, all passenger and cargo vehicle traffic will be completely suspended. Cargo vehicles are exempt from certain laws when it comes to urgent medical care for patients and sensitive shipments that need to be transferred right away.

The border can only be crossed on foot.

With the exception of perishable items, the Customs Administration has announced that cargo traffic will be halted at the border crossings at Bogorodica-Evzoni, Dojran-Dojrani, and Medzhitlija-Niki. Additionally, it cautions residents against using these border crossings for the next two days.