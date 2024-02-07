On Wednesday, the National Opera and Ballet are set to grace the stage with a performance of Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Pagliacci.”

Under the baton of conductor Bisera Chadlovska and directed by Dejan Proshev, the cast features Zoran Sotirov in the role of Canio/Pagliaccio, Dashira Ameti Krliu as Nedda, Marjan Jovanoski as Tonio, Vasko Zdravkov as Silvio, and Dejan Stoev as Arlecchino.

The talented ensemble will be complemented by the harmonious voices of the National Opera Ballet choir and the accompanying orchestra.

The visual appeal of the performance is enhanced by the creative contributions of set designer Ilina Angelovska, while the costumes are meticulously crafted by Nikola Buleski. This promises to be an enchanting rendition of “Pagliacci” with a blend of artistic prowess and musical finesse.