According to unofficial reports from TV 24 News, musician Benny Shaqiri has emerged as the new director of the Youth Cultural Center. The election featured three candidates, including graduate producer and film worker Nikola Madić, who is the spouse of Deputy Minister of Justice Viktorija Avramovska-Madić, and Vladimir Stojčevski, a graduate producer and professor with a master’s degree in the management of public institutions. It’s important to note that the City of Skopje and Beni Shaqiri have not officially confirmed this information, and there has been no official statement from the MCC (Youth Cultural Center) as of today.

It’s worth mentioning that a year ago, MCC employees protested against the removal of Vancho Bogoev from the acting post of director and the subsequent appointment of graduate detective Nikola Alexov, who entered MCC through a Temporary Employment Agency, to that position.