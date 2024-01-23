This evening at the National Opera and Ballet, the newly established National Jazz Orchestra will perform for the first time.

The performance, titled “Jazz Nova,” will feature large band compositions by well-known Macedonian jazz musicians.

The 2024–25 concert season of the new national orchestra will feature jazz performers from around the country, as well as those from other regions.

The National Jazz Orchestra released a press release announcing that the season will include “a carefully selected repertoire that follows current jazz music trends.”