Dragoljub Gjuricic, former drummer for the legendary Leb i Sol band and other Yugoslav bands, has died in Belgrade from Covid.

Gjuricic played with YU Grupa, Kerber, as well as with Djordje Balasevic, who recently also died from Covid-19. He joined Leb i Sol, the cult Macedonian band, in 1981 after Garabet Tavitjan left it.