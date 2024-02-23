In celebration of International Tourist Guide Day, the Association of Tourist Guides and Companions of Macedonia is arranging a complimentary tour of Skopje on Saturday.

The tour is scheduled for Saturday, commencing at 12 pm and 1 pm, with the meeting point being in front of the Mother Teresa Memorial House.

Anyone interested in delving into the cultural and historical landmarks of Skopje is welcome to participate. The Association extends an invitation to join on Saturday and commemorate International Tourist Guide Day, as stated in their press release.

Furthermore, the association has planned complimentary tours of Ohrid and Bitola.