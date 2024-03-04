Italian tenor Federico Serra, accompanied by pianist Antonio Camponogara, will present a Women’s Day concert featuring a selection of Giuseppe Verdi opera arias at Ohrid’s St. Sophia church on March 8 at 7 pm.

The event is organized by the Ohrid Summer Festival team as part of their off-season activities. Normally scheduled between July 12 and August 20, the festival, as stated in a press release, aims to extend its cultural impact throughout the year.

Natasha Popovikj, the director of the Ohrid Summer Festival, mentioned that this Women’s Day concert follows a successful New Year’s concert and will precede an upcoming Easter concert.

“As the country’s largest and most significant cultural institution, we aspire to keep high culture alive throughout the year, contributing to the promotion of both the festival and the city of Ohrid, as well as the country as a whole. We are committed to delivering quality, a commitment acknowledged by our devoted audience,” stated Popovikj.

The press release notes that Federico Serra was among the four Italian tenors who performed at the opening of the 62nd Ohrid Summer Festival.