“Lost Illusions” (2021), a French drama film directed by Xavier Giannol, will be shown with Macedonian subtitles at the Millennium movie theater as part of a gala event organized by the French Institute in Skopje and the Embassy of France.

The movie is a screen adaptation of Balzac’s novel of the same name and is this year’s winner of seven César awards, including César for best film.

The screening of the movie is supported by Zegin, Publicis and the Youth Cultural Center (MKC).