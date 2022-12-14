The prestigious “Gramophone” music magazine, especially known for its reviews, included Macedonian pianist Simon Trpceski’s album, “Variations”, among the best solo piano recordings of 2022, while his performance of two sets of Beethoven variations were included in the list of best Beethoven recordings of 2022, said KulturOp in a press release.

Three masters of variations as a form – Beethoven, Brahms and Mozart – are explored and clearly enjoyed by pianist Simon Trpceski in this wonderful album, underlines “Gramophone”.

The album was released in March of this year by the British label “Linn Records”, and on his first independent CD for this publishing house, Simon Trpceski presents himself with works by Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms.