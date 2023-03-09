The Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA) will open on Thursday evening the exhibition ‘Landscape of Anxiety: Culture and Art for Future Coexistence With Environmental Crises and Climate Change”, which refers to climate conditions and environmental challenges.

The landscape of anxiety refers to environmental changes, which generate urgent conditions through extreme weather conditions, loss of biodiversity, a devastated environment, uncontrolled trajectories of basic resources exploitation, such as water and air, global growth and unwanted migration.