Macedonian composer Darija Andovska’s work Songs of winds, roots and scattered storms, performed by Macedonian pianist Ana Velinovska, had its world premiere on Friday at the “Salquin” concert hall in Lucerne, Switzerland, as part of a closing concert of the Academy of Contemporary Music 2023.

The concert featured performances of works by some of the greatest composers of the 20th and 21st centuries, including Salvatore Sciarrino, Toshio Hosokawa, Elliott Carter, Sofia Gubaidulina, György Kurtág, etc.

Ana Velinovska is currently doing doctoral studies in Belgium. Darija Andovska is a professor at the Faculty of Music in Skopje, as well as the Faculty’s Dean since October 2022.