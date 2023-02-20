Today, starting at 19 h at the Faculty of Music Arts, students and professors will hold a charity concert for the people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

When humanity faces such tragedies and temptations, everyone, starting from themselves, should give something of their own for a new beginning. The pain of a lost life is immense and it opens wounds, but it is solidarity that will begin a new stage. We as musicians, students and professors of the Faculty of Music Arts invite you to give something of your own through music, for us a little, for them a whole wealth. We invite you to be part of a different concert where we will show respect and solidarity to the people affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, said the organizers.