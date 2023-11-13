In response to “continued attacks” against US forces in Iraq and Syria, the US military bombed two locations in eastern Syria that were used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran and groups connected with Iran, the Pentagon announced on Sunday.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated in a brief statement that the strikes were carried out against a training facility in Abu Kamal and a safe house in Mayadin in the eastern governorate of Deir Ezzor.

Similar sites in eastern Syria were bombed by the US in October and early November.

In reaction to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, pro-Iranian militias have stepped up their attacks against US military locations in Syria and Iraq in recent weeks.Since the tragic strikes in southern Israel by Hamas militants on October 7, the security situation in the region has been very tense. Israel is retaliating in Gaza with a massive air and ground offensive.