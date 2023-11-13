According to security officials, a bomb specialist for the terrorist organization Islamic State has been taken into custody by Turkish security services in Istanbul. The suspect, identified only by the letters A.J.A., was apprehended by police and Turkish National Intelligence Service teams in the Sultanbeyli neighborhood of the city during a joint operation, an unidentified source told “Anatolia.”

The suspect, according to the CIA, assisted in teaching terrorist group members how to construct explosives, which were then utilized in terrorist strikes in Syria and Iraq.