Official statistics show that around 5 million Ukrainians have been compelled to relocate from their homes to other regions of the nation as a result of years of Russian aggression.

There are 4.9 million officially registered internally displaced people, according to Iryna Vereshchuk, the deputy prime minister in charge of refugee matters, who made the announcement on Ukrainian television news.Vereshchuk stated that there hasn’t been any notable population movement lately and that some evacuees had gone back to their houses between August and November.

This is consistent with developments in the battlefield, where the fronts in the east and south have mostly not changed.

The most recent data available from the UN indicates that approximately 6.2 million Ukrainians have abandoned their country, either permanently or temporarily.

She stated that since the Russian invasion in February 2022, around 3.6 million people have left Ukraine.