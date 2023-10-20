Scheduled for its grand opening this Friday, Diamond Mall, a significant EUR 350 million investment, will debut in downtown Skopje. This impressive shopping destination is a vital component of the multifaceted “Diamond of Skopje” project, expected to generate over 1,000 employment opportunities.

The inauguration ceremony will feature speeches by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, honorary president of the Limak Group, Nihat Özdemir, and Turkish Ambassador Hasan Mehmet Sekizkök. The event is set to draw the attention of esteemed members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, the business community, and distinguished guests.