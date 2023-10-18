The National Opera and Ballet will stage Cesare Pugni’s “Esmeralda” (1844), a ballet based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.”

The performance will feature the National Opera and Ballet dancers, with prima ballerina Mimi Pop Aleksova Atanasovska portraying Esmeralda. Other key roles include Balázs Lőcsei from Hungary as Phoebus, Hristina Nakjevska as Fleur-de-Lys, Marija Josifovska Ristovska as Gudule, Miroslav Mitrasinovikj as Claude Frollo, and Andrew Cook from England as Quasimodo.

Bisera Chadlovska will conduct the orchestra, and the choreography is by Russia’s Mikhail Krapivin. The set design is by Zhivojin Trajanovikj, and costumes are created by Ljupka Ristovska. Kliment Todoroski serves as the concert master.