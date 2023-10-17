The Italian Embassy is hosting Italian Language Week events across the country. These events are designed to celebrate and promote the Italian language and culture. It’s a great opportunity for people to engage with and learn more about the Italian language and heritage.”The Italian Language and Sustainability” serves as the theme for this year’s Week of the Italian Language in the World events, which will be taking place nationwide. The week’s events commence on Tuesday with a scholarly conference dedicated to the renowned Italian writer, Italo Calvino. This theme suggests a focus on both the Italian language and the broader concept of sustainability, highlighting their interconnectedness.