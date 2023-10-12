Composer Ljupcho Konstantinov received the “October 11” life achievement award in arts and culture for 2023 during a ceremony in Parliament on Wednesday, marking National Uprising Day, October 11.

Sinolichka Trpkova, the head of the board for the “October 11” state award, emphasized the symbolism of the award, stating that it represents the freedom worth fighting for daily and a celebration of our origins. Konstantinov expressed his gratitude, considering the award a token of respect and a generous tribute from his homeland, motivating him to excel further in the future.

Born on December 11, 1946, in Ohrid, Ljupco Konstantinov completed his musical education in Bitola and Belgrade. His impressive body of work includes composing music for various films, television productions, theater performances, and more, earning him several awards and recognitions.