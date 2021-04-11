Spanish poet Justo Jorge Padron has died of the coronavirus aged 77. Padron was recipient of numerous awards and translated into 30 languages, while he himself translated Scandinavian poetry into Spanish.

In Macedonia he was well known as the recipient of the Struga Poetry Evenings award in 1989 and 2002. A great friend of Macedonia, he would often visit and last year he also received the Aco Karamanov poetry award. he was also named a member of the Macedonian Academy of Arts and Sciences and honorary member of the Association of Writers of Macedonia.