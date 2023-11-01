Tina Velichkovikj’s “Sadness” short film and Boris Vasileski’s “The Jaw of Eben Byers” theater play will kick off the 31st Skomrahi International Student Film and Theater Festival at Skopje’s Drama Theater.

This year’s festival will feature eight theater plays and 25 films created by students from various countries, including Romania, Serbia, Poland, Croatia, Kosovo, Albania, Spain, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, Montenegro, the Czech Republic, Iran, and Germany.

The festival’s program will emphasize the role of artificial intelligence in contemporary art, and in addition to screenings and performances, Skomrahi 2023 will offer exhibitions, workshops, discussions, lectures, and SkomrahOFF music events and parties at the Faculty of Drama Arts.

Admission to all events is free, and the student film and theater festival will run until November 5th.