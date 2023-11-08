The storybook designed for children aged between 3 to 6 to give them an idea of how to become a drag queen will be published in Sweden in November.

The book tells the story of Liam, who „is like any other boy” and „goes to school, plays with his friends and dreams of becoming … a drag queen!”. And when his parents are unable to advise him on how to become one, Liam turns to the „drag queens in the library” for help.Each step is clearly described with text and pictures so that it is easy to follow, allowing the young boy to try out what it’s like to be a drag queen at home,” writes the Swedish Samnytt news portal.The author of the book is 28-year-old Remy Livang (his real name is Remy Joel Cindy Olsson), who claims to be „non-binary” and who also owns Cookies n Dragons, a publishing house whose mascot is a rainbow-coloured dragon named Greg.

The book has caused a huge outcry, with many expressing their disapproval on social media. Some wrote: „The paedophile mafia continues its hunt. It’s time we put these as*holes behind bars.” Others said that the situation is getting sicker and sicker, while another online user pointed out that while the LGBTQ lobby claims that they don’t want to influence children, they are doing everything they can to steer the little ones towards their own „destructive lifestyles”.

There is a growing number of children’s books that promote gender and trans ideology, even among preschoolers. This includes events like story hours where trans individuals read „tales” to children.The Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) is working with Bris (Barnens rätt i samhället, or „children’s rights in society”), one of Sweden’s largest children’s rights organisations, on a publication for children focusing on the fact that violence and gang crime are affecting younger and younger people.

As a growing number of kids are being recruited into gangs where they tend to commit serious crimes, including even murders, Bris and MSB felt the need to prepare children for any potential life situation.

„We have found that many children are worried about gang violence and wonder how it might affect them or the people they know,” project leader Anna Toss explained, adding that this justifies the initiative to mentally prepare children for this situation in today’s Swedish society