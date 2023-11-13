According to a press release from the organizers, Orce Nineski’s latest acrylic paintings on canvas will be on display at the Cultural and Information Center starting at 8 p.m.

According to art critic Vladimir Velichkovski, the paintings in the solo exhibition titled “Boards” are “dominated by flat shapes and flat space, wide chromatic surfaces arranged plainly and clearly with precise drawing determining the calm and harmonious surfaces.”

Velichkovski highlights the cubism and abstract expressionism found in Nineski’s most recent works, citing the artist’s influences from Juan Gris, Paul Klee, and Mark Rothko.

Orce Nineski (born in Skopje in 1978) graduated from the state university’s Faculty of Philosophy with a BA in History of Art and Archaeology and an MA in Modern History of Art.