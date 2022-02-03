The Macedonian Central Bank (NBRM) warned about growing inflation risks. According to the Bank, inflation sped up in the fourth quarter of 2021 but it still hasn’t led to a decrease in consumption.

The increased velocity of inflation in the fourth quarter of 2021 was the result of movements in the food and energy component and temporary mismatch between supply and demand caused by the pandemic. Given the current dynamic of recovery in the domestic economy and on the labour market, so far there are no more meaningful demand pressures on the rise of the prices. After all, domestic inflation is in accordance with the price movements in the Eurozone, NBRM said in its statement.