Union representatives protested in downtown Skopje today to demand an increase in the minimum wage to 18,000 denars (300 EUR).

The SSM union gathered in front of the Chamber of Commerce and the Organization of Employers of Macedonia (ORM), who are refusing the request for another hike in the minimum wage. The chamber and ORM want the increase to amount to a little over 16,000 denars.

We won’t stop until we get our rights. We are done being servants to the employers. You can’t go through the month with 15,000 denars. Employers keep 60 percent of the profits, union representatives said.

SSM plans to call for a general strike if the demand is not met soon.