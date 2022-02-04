Unions, employers and the Government failed to reach agreement on the union demand that the minimum wage is increased to 300 EUR a month. The parties agreed that the current model of determining the minimum wage is not good, but did not agree on how to amend it.

On Monday we will convene the Economic Council and we will review what was discussed this week. We will prepare analysis of the possible fiscal implications, said Finance Minister Fatmir Bytiqi, who said that the increase could even amount to more than 18,000 denars.

This outcome opened the door for a general strike. The unions gathered supporters in front of the Chamber of Commerce and the ORD organization of employers today, and are announcing a strike.