Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski expressed hope that protests and a general strike will be averted, as the unions are angry at their failure to have the minimum wage increased. Talks between the Government, the unions and the association of employers failed last week, but Kovacevski expects a deal to be reached on Monday.

We expect to have a solution to increase the minimum wage tomorrow. I promised to resolve all issues efficiently and in the interest of our citizens, Kovacevski said.

The unions demand a minimum wage of 300 EUR and plan to begin blockades and strikes in the middle of next week.