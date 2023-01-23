Diesel and BS-95 fuel prices go up by half a denar Economy 23.01.2023 / 14:00 The RKE energy regulatory commission announced that it will increase the price of the Eurosuper BS-95 fuel and the diesel fuel by half a denar, to 83 and 84 denars per liter. Eurosuper BS-98 will remain priced at the same 85 denars per liter. gasfuel Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 22.01.2023 Open bid for gas suppliers for the capital Skopje Economy 26.12.2022 New fuel prices as of midnight Macedonia 23.12.2022 Nikoloski: The Government refused our offer to procure gas at half price Economy News Poll: 49.1 percent of the citizens can’t make it through the month with their current salaries Open bid for gas suppliers for the capital Skopje Fuel prices upped Mickoski: The criminal leadership of ESM spent 230 million euros of people’s money, after the change of government they will be held accountable for what they are doing to Macedonia Mexhiti: DUI brags about infrastructure all the time, and only two kilometers of the Skopje-Blace road have been built in five years Fuel prices rise Prices of apartments continue to rise Bekteshi: Households, small consumers record over 15% electricity saving .
