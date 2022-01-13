Food prices spiked over the past year, warns the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, which says that this is eating away the standard of living.

Bread is 9.3 percent more expensive compared to December 2020. Sugar prices went up by 9.3 percent. Vegetable oil had the highest spike – 25.1 percent. Domestic produced meat and fruit is left unsold while these imported products have gone up 5.7 and 6.5 percent. Our citizens can buy less and less with the incomes they have. We need urgent changes to turn around this situation, the opposition said.

Besides food prices, the rising inflation is also driven higher by the severe energy crisis.