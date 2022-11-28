As of Monday midnight, the prices of fuels drop by MKD 1.5-2 per liter, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

EUROSUPER BS-95 will be 84.5 denars, EUROSUPER BS -98 – 86.5 and EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 86.5 denars, Marko Bislimovski told “Studio 10”.

We cannot influence the final prices, and it is not up to us. Now diesel and gasoline are playing a role, whose prices are dropping on the world stock markets, but the dropping dollar exchange rate is also playing a role.