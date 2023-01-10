As of this year, the value-added tax refund from fiscal receipts will increase to 2,100 denars instead of 1,800 denars. The proposed legal solution is in the parliamentary procedure and was placed as the sixth point of today’s 99th plenary session. The law is adopted after a shortened procedure.

The right to VAT refund is exercised for each calendar quarter in which the fiscal receipt is issued.

At the proposal of the Ministry of Finance, the Government on December 27, 2022, determined the text of the Draft Law which increases the maximum amount of VAT refund that a natural person can receive by scanning fiscal receipts for one quarter.