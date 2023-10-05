Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani suggests that in the event of any substantiated proof linking Serbia to the recent attack in northern Kosovo, a reassessment of our involvement in the Open Balkan initiative may be necessary.

“In light of the events on September 24 in Kosovo, I believe it is incumbent upon Serbia to demonstrate its non-involvement in the incident. Should there be any indication of state complicity, it undermines not only our participation but also the participation of other nations in the Open Balkan initiative, which was originally conceived as a platform for reconciliation. While I hope such involvement is not the case, if it does indeed materialize, I genuinely believe we should reconsider our role in this initiative,” stated FM Osmani during an interview with Telma.