Industrial production in the January-October period rose by 0.3% compared to the same period last year. It marks 5.3% drop in October compared to October 2021, said the State Statistical Office on Wednesday.

The industrial production in the section Mining and quarrying in October 2022, in comparison with October 2021, decreased by 13.2%, in the section Manufacturing it decreased by 4.0%, while in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 9.2%.

The decrease in the section Manufacturing is mostly due to the decreased production in the divisions, Manufacture of food products, Manufacture of beverages, Manufacture of tobacco products, Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical product and pharmaceutical preparations, Manufacture of rubber and plastic products, Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, Manufacture of basic metals and Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment.

The industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings in October 2022, in comparison with October 2021, was lower in Energy by 4.4%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 14.5% and in Non-durable consumer goods by 7.3%, but was higher in Capital goods by 10.7% and Durable consumer goods by 5.0%