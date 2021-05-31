Industrial production in April, compared to the same month in 2020, increased by 46.1 percent, said the State Statistical Office on Monday.

The industrial production in the section Mining and quarrying in April 2021, in comparison with April 2020, increased by 16.9%, in the section Manufacturing it increased by 64.3%, while in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it decreased by 15.6%.

The increase in the section Manufacturing is mostly due to increased production in the divisions, Manufacture of food products, Manufacture of beverages, Manufacture of tobacco products, Manufacture of textiles, Manufacture of wearing apparel, Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, Manufacture of rubber and plastic products, Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, Manufacture of electrical equipment, Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. and Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers.

The industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings in April 2021, in comparison with April 2020, was higher in Intermediate goods, except energy by 45.8%, Capital goods by 209.8%, Durable consumer goods by 78.5% and Non-durable consumer goods by 36.6%, but lower in Energy by 22.7%.