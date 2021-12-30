Industrial production in November rose by 4.7 percent compared to the same month in 2020, and by 2.1 percent in period January-November, said the State Statistical Office on Thursday.

The industrial production in the section Mining and quarrying in November 2021, in comparison with November 2020, increased by 7.4%, in the section Manufacturing it increased by 3.9%, while in the section Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply it increased by 3.6%.

The increase in the section Manufacturing is mostly due to increased production in the divisions Manufacture of food products, Manufacture of beverages, Manufacture of tobacco products, Manufacture of wearing apparel, Manufacture of rubber and plastic products, Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, Manufacture of basic metals, Manufacture of electrical equipment and Manufacture of furniture.

The industrial production by Main Industrial Groupings in November 2021, in comparison with November 2020, was higher in Energy by 6.4%, Intermediate goods, except energy by 5.5%, Durable consumer goods by 34.7% and Non-durable consumer goods by 14.6%, but lower in Capital goods by 12.9%.